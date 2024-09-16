Pune Crime: 13 Arrested For Murdering Man With Iron Rod Over Minor Altercation In Haveli | FPJ

A shocking incident came to light where a youngster was brutally murdered by being attacked on his head with an iron rod in Pune. The incident took place on Sunday (September 15) at Khanapur in Haveli taluka.

The accused have been identified as Mangesh alias Munna Darvatkar, Vaibhav Jagde, Sangram Balasaheb Wagh, Sidhhesh Pasalkar, Swapnil Chavan, Ketan Jawalkar, Ganesh Jawalkar, Prathamesh Jawalkar, Tejas Wagh, Somnath Ananta Wagh, Akash Wagh, Sumit Sapkal, and Vaibhav Pawar. All are residents of Haveli taluka.

According to the police, a few days ago, a heated argument occurred between the victim Rohit Dheele and his friend with the accused Tejas Wagh at Sambarewadi.

On September 14 at midnight, Dheele called the accused Wagh on the phone and said, "If you have courage, come to Khanapur Chowk. I will teach you a lesson."

Following the challenge, accused Wagh went to the said spot with his friends, armed with koytas, a licensed rifle, a desi katta, and iron rods.

The heated argument turned into an altercation, where accused Mangesh Darwatkar attacked Dheele with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death on the spot. Another accused, Ketan Jawalkar, fired two shots at Dheele's friend Somnath Ananta Wagh, causing severe injuries.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, said, "We have arrested the 13 accused involved in the incident. Mangesh Darvatkar has an earlier crime history, and a theft case was registered against him at Chaturshringi Police Station."

Speaking about the licensed rifle, Deshmukh said, "The rifle belonged to a CRPF officer posted at 195 Dantewada Battalion. One of the accused is a relative of the CRPF officer. However, we have arrested the CRPF officer too. We have seized the arms used in the crime. The investigation is underway, and soon everything will be clear."