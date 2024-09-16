Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: 7000 Police Personnel and 206 Cameras Deployed for Security |

Pune Police have ramped up security across the city as preparations are underway for the grand Ganpati immersion procession, marking the end of the ten-day Ganeshotsav festival. With thousands of devotees expected to gather for the event, law enforcement officials are taking extensive measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful immersion ceremony.

For the main Ganesh Visarjan procession, Pune Police have deployed a 7000 personnel to ensure safety and smooth operations. The security team includes 4 Additional Commissioners of Police, 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 25 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and 136 Inspectors. Additionally, 653 Assistant Police Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors, along with 5,709 Police Constables, will be on duty. Supporting them are one SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) team and 394 Home Guards, all working together to maintain order during the event.

206 Cameras Deployed for Security

Additionally, a total of 206 cameras have been installed along the main Ganesh Visarjan procession route and for special monitoring work. Six teams of Riot Control Police (RCP), one Vajra team, and 12 Quick Response Teams (QRT) have also been deployed.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "For security purposes, 1,600 police personnel and an SRPF team have been deployed in Pune rural areas for the Ganpati immersion. We will also take action against DJs if they violate the noise limit."

Meanwhile, police have banned the use of laser beam lights due to their potential risk of damaging eyes, especially after the internal bleeding incident in Kolhapur.