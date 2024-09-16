Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year Too |

Continuing the decision taken last year, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati of Pune will be participating in immersion procession on Lakshmi Road at the early hour of 4 PM this year too.

This change comes in response to the growing delays in the departure of the procession in recent years, causing inconvenience to devotees who eagerly await the revered deity's darshan.

Historically, the iconic Dagdusheth Ganapati has been a central attraction in Pune's Ganesh Visarjan procession, which takes place at night.

For several decades, the grand immersion procession of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has unfolded at night, following the route made available by the police department on Lakshmi Road. However, the procession's timing has faced increasing delays each year, impacting the overall experience for both devotees and procession participants.

By commencing the procession at 4 PM, the trust intends to bring the timing back to its intended schedule.