 Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year Too
This change comes in response to the growing delays in the departure of the procession in recent years, causing inconvenience to devotees who eagerly await the revered deity's darshan.

Monday, September 16, 2024
Continuing the decision taken last year, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati of Pune will be participating in immersion procession on Lakshmi Road at the early hour of 4 PM this year too.

By commencing the procession at 4 PM, the trust intends to bring the timing back to its intended schedule.

