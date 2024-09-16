 Pune Crime: Man, 40, Arrested For Biting Off Wife's Finger During Dispute
The police suspect that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Pune Crime: Man, 40, Arrested For Biting Off Wife's Finger During Dispute | File Photo

In a shocking incident in Pune district's Khed taluka, a 40-year-old man was arrested for biting off his wife's finger during a dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Hiralal Paswan. His wife, Sanju Paswan (35), filed an FIR at the Alandi Police Station.

According to the information received, Suraj was involved in a dispute with their son at their residence on Saturday afternoon. When Sanju intervened to stop the altercation, Suraj allegedly bit off a portion of the ring finger on her right hand. The police suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Suraj has been remanded to judicial custody by the court. Further investigation is underway.

