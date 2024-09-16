Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Train: Ticket Prices, Schedule & Stops - Everything You Need To Know

Representative Image | PTI/File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express today (September 16). Ahead of its inauguration, let's look at some key details about this train.

Ticket Prices:

The Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express has a seating capacity of 530 passengers. The fare is ₹560 per passenger. Out of the 530 seats, 52 are in the executive class, with a ticket price of ₹1,135 per passenger.

Schedule:

The Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will operate three days a week between Kolhapur and Pune.

Train no. 20673 (Kolhapur to Pune) will run every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday. It will depart from Kolhapur at 8:15am and arrive in Pune at 1:30pm the same day.

Train no. 20674 (Pune to Kolhapur) will run every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. It will leave Pune at 2:15pm and reach Kolhapur at 7:40pm the same day.

Stops:

The train will halt at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad, and Satara stations between Pune and Kolhapur.

This train will reduce travel time between Kolhapur and Pune by nearly two hours compared to the existing Mahalaxmi and Koyna Express trains.

Train Composition:

The train consists of eight coaches, one of which is executive class.