Gangster Reels in Trouble: Pune Crime Branch Cracks Down on Social Media Glorification (VIDEO)

This action follows the murder of NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, after which members of the Andekar gang used social media to threaten revenge and signal potential gang conflicts.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
To increase deterrence and curb the glorification of criminal activities on social media, the crime branch officials interrogated city gangster Gajanan Marne and others on Saturday afternoon for posting reels that celebrated their illegal activities.

This action follows the murder of NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, after which members of the Andekar gang used social media to threaten revenge and signal potential gang conflicts.

No effect after parade in Feb

Earlier this year, in February, the Pune police commissioner had taken a significant step by summoning and parading about 267 miscreants, including gangsters, before the media. Despite this, gangsters continued to post provocative content online.

The criminals paraded included Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaywal, Baba Bodke, and Bandu Andekar, among others, many of whom face serious charges like murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. Ghaywal, who is out on bail, has over 20 criminal cases against him. Marne is also on bail and faces similar charges. Bodke, active in Vishrantwadi and Mulshi, is involved in extortion and several firing cases, with about 15 cases against his gang in Pune.

The Pune Police have urged citizens to assist in combating criminal promotion on social media. They have established a dedicated WhatsApp number, 8975953100, for reporting such content. "We will act on the information provided to take appropriate action against the accused," said a police spokesperson.

