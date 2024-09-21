Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune, a woman murdered her husband with the assistance of her lover in Shriman Society, Karve Nagar and tried to pass it off as a robbery attempt.



#WATCH | #Pune: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery



Read article by Ankit Shukla on The Free Press Journal

The victim has been identified as Amol Nivangune (45). His wife Uma Nivangune (42) and her lover Prasanna Kokare (27, resident of Anand Vihar, Sinhagad Road) have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the information received, Amol worked as a driver. He had three daughters with his wife Uma. At 1am on Saturday, unknown persons knocked on their door. Amol opened the door and those who were standing outside killed him by stabbing him with sharp weapons.

Later, Uma informed the Warje Police about the incident and also stated that a robbery had happened in the house. She claimed that jewellery, cash, and other ornaments had been looted. Accordingly, police reached the spot and started an investigation. However, a police probe revealed that Amol was not killed by robbers. Thereafter, they nabbed Prasanna while he was trying to flee from a spot near his house on Sinhagad Road. They had found out that he had an affair with Uma and that a few days ago, Amol had thrashed Prasanna.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3 said, "After committing the crime, Uma went to the Warje Police Station and complained that a house break had occurred and her husband had been killed in the robbery. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation. However, no cash and jewellery was found to be stolen. Accordingly, the police detained Uma and started interrogating her, where she revealed the whole incident and confessed to the crime."