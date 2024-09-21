 Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery (VIDEO)

Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery (VIDEO)

The victim has been identified as Amol Nivangune (45). His wife Uma Nivangune (42) and her lover Prasanna Kokare (27, resident of Anand Vihar, Sinhagad Road) have been arrested in connection with the incident

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune, a woman murdered her husband with the assistance of her lover in Shriman Society, Karve Nagar and tried to pass it off as a robbery attempt.

Watch Video:

The victim has been identified as Amol Nivangune (45). His wife Uma Nivangune (42) and her lover Prasanna Kokare (27, resident of Anand Vihar, Sinhagad Road) have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read Also
PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch On Sept 26, Lay Foundation Stones...
article-image

According to the information received, Amol worked as a driver. He had three daughters with his wife Uma. At 1am on Saturday, unknown persons knocked on their door. Amol opened the door and those who were standing outside killed him by stabbing him with sharp weapons.

FPJ Shorts
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos
'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos

Later, Uma informed the Warje Police about the incident and also stated that a robbery had happened in the house. She claimed that jewellery, cash, and other ornaments had been looted. Accordingly, police reached the spot and started an investigation. However, a police probe revealed that Amol was not killed by robbers. Thereafter, they nabbed Prasanna while he was trying to flee from a spot near his house on Sinhagad Road. They had found out that he had an affair with Uma and that a few days ago, Amol had thrashed Prasanna.

Read Also
Pune: Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram 'Palkhi Margs' Completed, Will Be Treated As 'Green Highways',...
article-image

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3 said, "After committing the crime, Uma went to the Warje Police Station and complained that a house break had occurred and her husband had been killed in the robbery. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation. However, no cash and jewellery was found to be stolen. Accordingly, the police detained Uma and started interrogating her, where she revealed the whole incident and confessed to the crime."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar

Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar

Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of...

Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of...

Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery...

Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes...

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes...