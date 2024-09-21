 PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch On Sept 26, Lay Foundation Stones For Swargate-Katraj & Pimpri-Chinchwad-Nigdi Routes: Devendra Fadnavis
PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch On Sept 26, Lay Foundation Stones For Swargate-Katraj & Pimpri-Chinchwad-Nigdi Routes: Devendra Fadnavis

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch On Sept 26, Lay Foundation Stones For Swargate-Katraj & Pimpri-Chinchwad-Nigdi Routes: Devendra Fadnavis | Image source: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground metro in Pune and lay the foundation stone for an elevated route on September 26.

Fadnavis was in Pune with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders to inaugurate various projects for the district.

Speaking at a programme about development works in the district, Fadnavis thanked Gadkari for the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki Marg from Pandharpur to Pune.

"The last phase of this route will begin soon, and we will complete this entire road. I am happy and honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took so many decisions for the Palkhi Marg," he said.

The deputy chief minister said PM Modi will inaugurate the underground metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate. He will also lay foundation stones to extend this route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.

"We are constructing new phases for Pune Metro. As many as 3.5 lakh people travelled by metro for immersions during the Ganpati festival. PM Modi will inaugurate the new metro route and perform the 'bhumipujan' of another route on September 26. Pune will become one of the best urban accommodation centres in the coming days," he said.

Fadnavis further said that Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol has proposed the Pune Airport be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

"The proposal will be sent to the Centre now, and Mohol and Gadkari Saheb will follow up on the same," he said.

