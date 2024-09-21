Pune: Youth Congress Leader Finds 'Worm-Like Insect' In Cadbury Chocolate, Company Responds (WATCH VIDEO)

Pune: Youth Congress Leader Finds 'Worm-Like Insect' In Cadbury Chocolate, Company Responds | X/@AkshayJainIYC

Akshay Jain, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (Media Cell) Chairman, took to X (formerly Twitter) recently and claimed to have discovered a "worm-like insect' in a Cadbury chocolate.

Jain wrote, "Found a worm-like insect in my Cadbury Temptation Rum! I've been a loyal customer for years, but this is the worst experience ever. Highly disappointed @CadburyWorld please address this!" In a follow-up tweet, he added, "Very poor customer support! Worst experience ever."

Very Poor Customer support! Worst ever Experience — Akshay Jain (@AkshayJainIYC) September 19, 2024

Responding to his post, Cadbury stated, "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience."

"To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)," read the post further.

Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write (cont) https://t.co/et8LT4DnKY — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 19, 2024

Meanwhile, another user shared a similar experience. Commenting on Jain's post, the user wrote, "Same happened with me also... Found a worm in Dairy Milk. You can't see it if you freeze it and then consume it. So don't consume frozen Cadbury chocolates."

Same happened with me also...

In dairy milk found worm,

You can't see it if you freeze it and then consuming it. So don't consume freez Cadbury chocolates.#warning#dairymilk — The Beast (@_TheeBeastt) September 20, 2024

Another user also shared pictures of "worms" found in his Cadbury chocolate.