 Pune: Youth Congress Leader Finds 'Worm-Like Insect' In Cadbury Chocolate, Company Responds (WATCH VIDEO)
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Pune: Youth Congress Leader Finds 'Worm-Like Insect' In Cadbury Chocolate, Company Responds | X/@AkshayJainIYC

Akshay Jain, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (Media Cell) Chairman, took to X (formerly Twitter) recently and claimed to have discovered a "worm-like insect' in a Cadbury chocolate.

Jain wrote, "Found a worm-like insect in my Cadbury Temptation Rum! I've been a loyal customer for years, but this is the worst experience ever. Highly disappointed @CadburyWorld please address this!" In a follow-up tweet, he added, "Very poor customer support! Worst experience ever."

Responding to his post, Cadbury stated, "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience."

"To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)," read the post further.

article-image

Meanwhile, another user shared a similar experience. Commenting on Jain's post, the user wrote, "Same happened with me also... Found a worm in Dairy Milk. You can't see it if you freeze it and then consume it. So don't consume frozen Cadbury chocolates."

Another user also shared pictures of "worms" found in his Cadbury chocolate.

