 Good News For Punekars: Pune-Dubai-Pune, Pune-Bangkok-Pune Flights To Start From October 27
In a first, the Pune Airport on Sunday recorded 200 flight movements. This included 100 arrivals and 100 departures, marking a milestone for the airport

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Good News For Punekars: Pune-Dubai-Pune, Pune-Bangkok-Pune Flights To Start From October 27 | File

In good news for Punekars, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday announced the commencement of Pune-Dubai-Pune and Pune-Bangkok-Pune flights from October 27.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol wrote, "Delighted to announce that from 27th October 2024 onwards, Pune-Dubai-Pune (daily) and Pune-Bangkok-Pune flights (thrice a week) will be operational from Pune International Airport."

He added, "Punekars & people of Western Maharashtra will benefit from this enhanced connectivity for their international journey. Happy flying!"

Meanwhile, in a first, the Pune Airport on Sunday recorded 200 flight movements. This included 100 arrivals and 100 departures, marking a milestone for the airport.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, said, "It's good news. We have reached a milestone. On Sunday, we touched 200 flight movements in a day. Earlier, it was around 185-190."

"Under the guidance of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, we have recently started flights to previously untouched places such as Nanded, Sindhudurg, Bhopal, Jabalpur, etc. The number of routes has been increased. This is good news for Punekars; we are getting huge traffic. Around 30,000 passengers are travelling in a single day from Pune Airport," added Dhoke.

