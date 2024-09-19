PM Modi Likely To Visit Pune Next Week To Inaugurate Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pune on September 26 and 27. During his visit, he is expected to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate stretch and lay the foundation stone for the Swargate to Katraj route extension.

There is also likely to be a public meeting in the city to kickstart the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls for the ruling Mahayuti. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis are expected to attend this meeting.

PM Modi is also expected to attend the Viksit Bharat event at two educational institutes in the city.

During his two-day visit, the district administration has banned paragliding, hot air balloon safaris, drones, microlight airplanes, etc., due to security reasons.

Civil Court to Swargate route:

The Civil Court to Swargate route includes three stations: Kasba Peth (formerly Budhwar Peth), Mandai, and Swargate. The distances between the stations are as follows: Civil Court to Kasba Peth (0.85 km), Kasba Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Swargate to Katraj route extension:

The Centre, in August, approved the Swargate to Katraj underground extension of the existing Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate metro line.

This new extension, known as the Line-1 B extension, will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.

"The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February 2029. The estimated cost of the project is ₹2954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Union and state governments along with contributions from bilateral agencies," stated a PIB release.