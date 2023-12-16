Pune News: One Woman Killed In Car Collision In Kharadi | Representational Image

In the early hours of Friday, a speeding car collided with multiple vehicles near Kharadi's IT Park, resulting in the tragic death of 26-year-old Sonali Avinash Rokade.

The incident occurred around 12:30am when Rokade, an employee at a medical shop, was being dropped home by her relative, Abhishek Gaikwad (29), on a two-wheeler.

Gaikwad lodged an FIR in this case at the Chandan Nagar Police Station.

As per the information received, a car rear-ended the two-wheeler, dragging it for a distance. Rokade sustained critical injuries and tragically succumbed to them, while Gaikwad also suffered injuries in the collision. Following the initial impact, the car further collided with three more vehicles.

Meanwhile, the car driver, Bhavya Namdev (23) from Keshav Nagar, has been arrested. The police have filed charges against the accused under sections 279, 338, 304 (a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Coaching Class Teacher Booked For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl Student Multiple Times

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her coaching class teacher multiple times. The victim, enduring continuous torment, bravely sought help from the Child Helpline (1098), shedding light on the appalling acts committed against her. The Loni Kalbhor police have taken action, registering a case against the accused teacher.

According to the information received, a girl from Satara district began residing with a friend in the Handewadi area, attending classes since July of this year. Her harrowing experience commenced when the teacher supposedly called her to wash clothes around November. During this encounter, he forcefully engaged in physical relations, instilling immense fear in the victim.

Exploiting her vulnerability, the accused persistently called her to his residence, subjecting her to rape on two separate occasions.

The victim returned to her native village after the death of her cousin on December 7. It was on December 13 that she reached out to the Child Helpline, disclosing the sustained harassment she had endured.

Consequently, a formal complaint was lodged with the Loni Kalbhor police station, initiating necessary action against the accused individual.