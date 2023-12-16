Pune: GHRCEM MBA Student Ashutosh Khade Selected For National Level NSS Adventure Camp |

A first-year MBA student, Ashutosh Khade, from GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, has been selected for the National Level NSS Adventure Camp 2023-24 at Atal Bihari Vajapayee Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) Hatkoti, Himachal Pradesh. Ashutosh Khade earned this selection through Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Khade's selection not only showcases his individual dedication and passion but also reflects the high standards of excellence maintained by the MBA program at GHRCEM. The National Level NSS Adventure Camp provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their leadership abilities, teamwork, and resilience in challenging environments.

Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director at GHRCEM, expressed pride in having dedicated and accomplished students like Ashutosh Khade in the MBA community. This achievement brings honor not only to Khade but also to the Department of MBA and the entire GHRCEM.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions, Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director of Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Dr Shivanand Sanmath, HoD of MBA, extend congratulations to Ashutosh Khade and wished him continued success in all his future endeavours.