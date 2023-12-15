Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies | Sourced

"In our current education system, we tend to supply more graduates than demanded by the market. Consequently, the unemployment rate appears to have increased. However, by adopting the new education system, we should impart entrepreneurship education to students alongside research and innovation. This will not only provide scope for students' innovation but also encourage their entrepreneurship, solve the problem of unemployment and contribute to the progress of the country," said Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology (ADT).

He shared these thoughts during an event organised by MIT-ADT University, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with over 75 renowned companies operating in various fields.

Dr Karad further said, "In the New Education Policy (NEP), research and entrepreneurship among students have been mainly emphasised. Even before NEP was announced across the country, MIT-ADT University had implemented courses focussing on research and entrepreneurship. The work of promoting research qualities among students is done through the university through CREYA and various activities. The university has already signed agreements with companies like Tata Motors and Apple. As the next step, today we are entering into an agreement with more than 75 companies which will be of great benefit to our students."

During the event, Prof Dr Sunita Karad shared her perspective. She stated, "With the country's population rapidly growing, the number of educated but unemployed individuals is also on the rise. Therefore, beyond traditional education, providing skill-based education has become imperative. To this end, we've approached numerous reputable companies nationwide for collaboration, and the positive response from over 75 companies is encouraging."