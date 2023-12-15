 Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies

Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies

During the event, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad and Prof Dr Sunita Karad shared their views

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies | Sourced

"In our current education system, we tend to supply more graduates than demanded by the market. Consequently, the unemployment rate appears to have increased. However, by adopting the new education system, we should impart entrepreneurship education to students alongside research and innovation. This will not only provide scope for students' innovation but also encourage their entrepreneurship, solve the problem of unemployment and contribute to the progress of the country," said Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology (ADT).

He shared these thoughts during an event organised by MIT-ADT University, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with over 75 renowned companies operating in various fields.

Read Also
Pune: Tired Of Everyday Traffic, Punekars Demand Action
article-image

Dr Karad further said, "In the New Education Policy (NEP), research and entrepreneurship among students have been mainly emphasised. Even before NEP was announced across the country, MIT-ADT University had implemented courses focussing on research and entrepreneurship. The work of promoting research qualities among students is done through the university through CREYA and various activities. The university has already signed agreements with companies like Tata Motors and Apple. As the next step, today we are entering into an agreement with more than 75 companies which will be of great benefit to our students."

During the event, Prof Dr Sunita Karad shared her perspective. She stated, "With the country's population rapidly growing, the number of educated but unemployed individuals is also on the rise. Therefore, beyond traditional education, providing skill-based education has become imperative. To this end, we've approached numerous reputable companies nationwide for collaboration, and the positive response from over 75 companies is encouraging."

Read Also
Punethon 2023: A Run For Clean, Green & Healthy Pune On December 23 - Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Coaching Class Teacher Booked For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl Student Multiple Times

Pune News: Coaching Class Teacher Booked For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl Student Multiple Times

Pune News: Husband Tries To Murder Wife Over Excessive WhatsApp Usage

Pune News: Husband Tries To Murder Wife Over Excessive WhatsApp Usage

WATCH VIDEO: Violent Clash Between Two Groups Sparks Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bajajnagar

WATCH VIDEO: Violent Clash Between Two Groups Sparks Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bajajnagar

Pune: Dhruva Global School's Mahika Patwardhan Bags Gold Medal In Rhythmic Yoga

Pune: Dhruva Global School's Mahika Patwardhan Bags Gold Medal In Rhythmic Yoga

Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies

Pune: MIT-ADT University Signs MoU With 75+ Companies