53rd Vijay Diwas: Pune Witnesses Massive Turnout For 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' | Rushikesh Jangam

The Southern Command of the Indian Army hosted a magnificent event, the 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023,' held at Pune's Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on Saturday, commemorating the 53rd Vijay Diwas.

This spirited run was a tribute to the wounded soldiers and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces who displayed exceptional courage and sacrifice during the 1971 war.

The ceremonial flag-off was conducted by Lt Gen A K Singh, Army Commander of the Southern Command, marking the beginning of a day filled with homage and athleticism.

The run encompassed four distinctive categories: a gruelling 53-hour ultra run tailored for professional runners, both solo and relay (with teams of 2/3/4 members), a 12.5km run open to males and females above 18 years, a dedicated 6km run category for armed forces veterans, and a 5km open run inclusive of males, females, and students.

Participants were given a dry-fit run T-shirt, a finisher badge, and provided with essentials such as a nourishing breakfast and hydration packs to ensure their comfort during the challenging runs.

Beyond the running contests, the event unfolded a diverse spectrum of activities. Attendees were treated to the resounding melodies of a military pipe band, witnessed a stunning display of Gatka by soldiers, enjoyed an invigorating aerobics showcase, marveled at an army helicopter flypast, and immersed themselves in a lively DJ session featuring a captivating jazz band.

Reflecting on the experience, Rushikesh Jangam, one of the enthusiastic runners, expressed his awe. "The reporting time for the run was 5:30am. Despite the chill in the air, the turnout was massive. It was my inaugural participation, and I must say, it was a delightful experience. Interacting with fellow participants who shared the same fervor for the run and were deeply honoured to pay tribute to the brave souls of the Indian Armed Forces was truly inspiring."