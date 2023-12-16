Pune's Urban95 Kids Festival: 10 Joyful PHOTOS Captured At Saras Baug

By: Aakash Singh | December 16, 2023
PMC's Urban95 Kids Festival at Saras Baug promises a unique experience for children aged 0 to 6, offering engaging activities
PMC
This event fosters a secure and inclusive environment, encouraging strong connections between children and their caregivers
Marathi actress Prajkta Mali at the event with civic officials

Beyond entertainment, the festival features interactive workshops, storytelling sessions

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali shared smiles and joy with civic officials in attendance

With a focus on the first 1000 days of life, the Urban95 initiative aims to enhance the lives of young children in urban settings

Fun and games take center stage at the Urban95 Kids Festival at Saras Baug, Pune

Urban95 Kids Festival goes beyond traditional festivals, offering a holistic approach to children's well-being and growth
Specially-abled children embracing the joy of inclusivity at the Urban95 Kids Festival
