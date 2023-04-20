 Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus

Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus

In a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said that the incident has hurt the sentiments of people across the state and is a blot on the varsity named after the icon Savitribai Phule.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus | File Photos

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday condemned an incident when a rapper and his team were allowed to shoot a "vulgar" song inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune.

In a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said that the incident has hurt the sentiments of people across the state and is a blot on the varsity named after the icon Savitribai Phule.

He has demanded strict action against all those guilty and measures to avoid similar instances in SPPU and any other university or educational complex in the state

Read Also
Pune: Four juveniles escape from observation home
article-image

Song shit by Shubham Anand Jadhav alias 'rocKsun'

His reference was to a rap song shot by singer Shubham Anand Jadhav, alias 'rocKsun' on the campus last month, allegedly without permission of the varsity authorities.

After the video was released on social media networks it sparked a major furore in academic and political circles, with even the SPPU officials condemning it and later lodging a police complaint.

Read Also
Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus
article-image

Liquor bottles on a table in video

Pawar said that the shooting showed the singer sitting in the chair of the Vice Chancellor, displaying liquor bottles on a table before him and reeling off abusive and objectionable lyrics - with clips going viral on social media.

After a complaint by NCP Students Association, on April 15, the Chaturshringi police station booked the rapper and started a probe into the matter.

Read Also
Pune: SPPU's senate meet starts off on stormy note, exam delays called into question
article-image

Obscene words in the song

Though the content depicted in the media has no casteist, religious or political overtones, there are certain obscene words in the song, as per the police probe.

Hailing from Satara, Jadhav released the song on YouTube last month after which the SPPU and the NCP students' association lodged police complaints.

On his part, Jadhav has claimed that he had taken all relevant permissions in the matter.

The song was filmed with drones and cameras in the historic SPPU building and two other campus auditoria, with the artists sporting a sword, fake guns and rifles during the shooting.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Eknath Shinde will quit if Team Ajit Pawar is taken on board', says Shiv Sena MLA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Minister Uday Samant holds review meeting regarding Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in...

Pune: Minister Uday Samant holds review meeting regarding Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in...

Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus

Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus

Fighting Flames with Fervor: Fire Safety Week concludes in Pune (PHOTOS)

Fighting Flames with Fervor: Fire Safety Week concludes in Pune (PHOTOS)

Pune: Rain, thunderstorms with hailstorms in city for second consecutive week

Pune: Rain, thunderstorms with hailstorms in city for second consecutive week

Pune: Pi Jam Foundation to set up well-equipped labs in PCMC schools for digital education

Pune: Pi Jam Foundation to set up well-equipped labs in PCMC schools for digital education