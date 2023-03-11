Pune: SPPU's senate meet starts off on stormy note, exam delays called into question

Savitribai Phule Pune University | Representative Image

Pune: The senate meeting of Savitribai Phule Pune University kick started on a stormy note over delay in the varsity examination and collapse of the academic year.

The meeting was held on Saturday under vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale. The senate members created a ruckus over the delay in the examination and collapse of the academic calendar of the varsity immediately after Kale presented the annual report.

Considering the emotions of the members, Kale eventually announced that an enquiry committee will be formed to look into it.

Senate member Vinayak Ambekar raised the issue of delay in the examination, results and other exam related issues. He also mentioned that the results of first term examination will be declared in in April May which is actually the end of the academic year 2022 - 23. After these results the exam of the second term will be declared. This shows the lackdiscial attitude towards the career of the students.

This will also led to the collapse of the new academic year. Supporting him, other members of the senate too mentioned various irregularities in the exam and result section.

A senate member mentioned that a student wanted his Transcript certificate but was demanding money from the non teaching department. The students had to make several rounds to the varsity to get it. The student is the resident of Nashik city.

Replying to senate members Kale mentioned that single window will be activated to resolve the problems. Similarly, a software is being developed for results. This will ensure the smooth flow of the examination process.

However, unsatisfied by the reply, senate members were adamant to have an enquiry committee to find out and clear the irregularities.

Eventually Kale agreed to form a committee. This committee will submit the report within two days. Committee members include Rajendra Vikhe-Patil, Prasnejit Fadnavis, Gajanan Kharate, Jyotsna Ekbote, Ambekar, Babasaheb Sagade among others.