e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Savitribai Phule Pune university exam postponed in the wake of Graduate constituency elections

Maharashtra: Savitribai Phule Pune university exam postponed in the wake of Graduate constituency elections

Since few of the colleges have been declared as the election centres for the Graduate Constituency elections, the examination could not be held here.

Manasi Saraf JoshiUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Considering the Nashik Graduate constituency elections scheduled on January 30, 2023, Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the examination scheduled on January 30 to February 5, 2023.

Few colleges declared election centres

Apparently, the winter examinations are being held in the university and its affiliated colleges in three districts viz Pune, Ahmendagar and Nashik. Since few of the colleges have been declared as the election centres for the Graduate Constituency elections, the examination could not be held here.

Paper on Jan 30 postponed to Feb 5

Thus, the students have been informed that the paper which was scheduled on January 30th, will be held on February 5. A detailed note about the changed time-table is available on the university website www.unipune.ac.in

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Savitribai Phule Pune university exam postponed in the wake of Graduate constituency...

Maharashtra: Savitribai Phule Pune university exam postponed in the wake of Graduate constituency...

Pune: Central Maharashtra and Marathwada to receive light rains

Pune: Central Maharashtra and Marathwada to receive light rains

Pune: Hindu Rashtra Sena leader Dhananjay Desai, 19 others acquitted in murder case of Mohsin Shaikh...

Pune: Hindu Rashtra Sena leader Dhananjay Desai, 19 others acquitted in murder case of Mohsin Shaikh...

Surat trader held with pistol, cartridges at Pune railway station

Surat trader held with pistol, cartridges at Pune railway station

“Interaction between policymakers and experts of higher education important," says Maha Governor...

“Interaction between policymakers and experts of higher education important,