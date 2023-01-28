Maharashtra: Savitribai Phule Pune university exam postponed in the wake of Graduate constituency elections

Representative Photo |

Considering the Nashik Graduate constituency elections scheduled on January 30, 2023, Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the examination scheduled on January 30 to February 5, 2023.

Few colleges declared election centres

Apparently, the winter examinations are being held in the university and its affiliated colleges in three districts viz Pune, Ahmendagar and Nashik. Since few of the colleges have been declared as the election centres for the Graduate Constituency elections, the examination could not be held here.

Paper on Jan 30 postponed to Feb 5

Thus, the students have been informed that the paper which was scheduled on January 30th, will be held on February 5. A detailed note about the changed time-table is available on the university website www.unipune.ac.in