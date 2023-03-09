Pune: SPPU-Melbourne University extend blended B.Sc programme from 3 to 4 years

unipune.ac.in

Pune: Moving ahead with the New Education Policy (NEP), the Savitribai Phule Pune University will now have the blended B.Sc programme of four years. And the varsity has joined hands with Melbourne University to carry out the programme.

Apparently, Savitribai Phule Pune University already has the blended B.Sc programme with the Melbourne University but it was of three years, but with NEP now this programme is extended by one more year.

Similarly, the Melbourne University also has launched Bachelor of Science Dual Degree with major Indian universities which includes SPPU.

Indians can complete degree at home and abroad

Indian students who enrol in the new dual degree will be able to complete their degree at home and abroad, spending the first two years studying in India, followed by two years on campus in Melbourne. Once they successfully complete their studies, Indian students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne, and they have the option for their local institution to award the degree.

In addition, Indian students can study up to six master’s subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a master’s degree from a suite of disciplines including science, engineering, public health and data science.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Duncan Maskell announced the dual degree in Mumbai today.

New dual degree

Professor Maskell said the new dual degree is the logical next step of the Bachelor of Science (Blended), which was codesigned and quality assured by the University of Melbourne, and is now offered by seven institutions across the country.

“The University of Melbourne is delighted to continue expanding our programs to give more Indian students direct pathways to complete their studies,” Professor Maskell said. “With demand for our existing programs continuing to grow, we’re pleased to be working together with prestigious local universities to be part of the internationalisation of education in India and at home in Australia.”

Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University said, “ “The Bachelor of Science Dual Degree is aligned to India’s National Educational Policy, which encourages exchange and interaction with esteemed international institutions such as the University of Melbourne. Our students develop the foundation needed to pursue international opportunities and graduate with a qualification that will enable them to design their own destiny.

Currently, the students of SP University of Pune can take the blended B.Sc degrees in Chemistry, Physics, Environment Sciences and Geology but gradually the branches will be added. Director of Interdisciplinary School of Sciences Avinash Kumbhar too was present during the event.

