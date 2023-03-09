Koyta Gang terrorises Pune again: 'hum iss area ke bhai hai...' (WATCH VIDEO)

Representational Image | Twitter/VishalVijay

The infamous Koyta Gang has started terrorising residents of Pune again. This time, it was the Kondhawe Dhawade area of Uttam Nagar.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, four members of the gang who were in a drunken state took out Koytas and threatened people after a verbal altercation with a member of some other gang on Tuesday.

After the video of the incident came to light, Uttam Nagar police arrested four gang members. The accused have been identified as - Chandrakant Sutar (30), Suraj Gaikwad (22), Rahul Dhodge (28), and Atharva Yanpure (19). All of them are residents of the same area.

The report also noted that the members threatened people saying "Hum iss area ke bhai hai aur humare beech mae koi aaye to hum nai chhodenge (We are don/bhai of this area, if someone tries to trouble us, we will not spare them)." They also attacked a shop with a paver block.

What is Koyta Gang?

There has been a spurt in incidents of miscreants, including minors, attacking and terrorising people with koytas. Several incidents involving members of the so-called ‘koyta gangs’ bullying people by brandishing billhooks, especially in areas located on the outskirts of Pune, were reported in the past few months.

In the wake of that Pune Police has made it mandatory for shopkeepers to maintain records of people buying koytas by noting down their Aadhaar card details,