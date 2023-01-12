Mumbai: Rumoured ‘Koyta gang’ spreads panic in Andheri east

File Photo

Mumbai: Residents of Andheri East are terrified. They believe the notorious ‘Koyta Gang’, a gang of hooligans armed with swords, originally based in Pune, is now in their vicinity.

Earlier this week, videos showing a group of miscreants armed with sticks and koyta (sword) attacking people were shared on social media in the Andheri East area.

In the videos which the Free Press Journal got to witness, a group of masked men could be seen wielding bamboo sticks and swords walking across the Prakashwadi Road, near Chakala, Andheri East. They are seen kicking parked motorbikes, and attacking the roadside vendors and hawkers. They also appeared to slap a vendor and thrash another with a stick.

“It is scary. Everyone says they are the Koyta Gang, just like those in Pune. I’ve asked my parents and grandparents to not venture out, anything can happen,” said a resident. Another added, “It’s like the olden days of Mumbai. Hooligans roaming the city, hitting and killing people whenever they feel like. With no authorities, no police to protect us, it is better we remain inside our houses!”

The reference to the ‘Koyta Gang’ comes in light of recent occurrence in Pune where the alleged ‘KoytaGang’ was seen entering shops, demolishing roadside stalls, and beating up vendors near Sinhgad Law College. The videos that were shared from Pune look exactly similar to the ones emerging from Andheri.

“We watched the video, it looks the same, just in a different location with different people. It has spread panic in our area. Some say these are regular gundas (goons). Whoever they are, the police should be doing something to protect us,” added another resident.

Meanwhile, MIDC Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad brushes off the rumor of the Koyta gang in their jurisdiction. “They are just regular people, we will be taking action against them. We are looking into the matter,” he told The FPJ on Wednesday.