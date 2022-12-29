'Tinder involved in online prostitution': Ajit Pawar blames dating app for sextortion

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar blamed dating apps like Tinder for sextortion. | File Photo

Mumbai: Leader of opposition in Maharahstra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has once again made a statement that could rake up a controversy. The NCP leader has blamed dating sites like Tinder for online sextortion. Pawar claimed that many such dating sites are involved in illegal business.

Tinder, dating sites involved in online prostitution: Pawar

"In this year till the month of October, 1445 Punekars were caught in sextortion. In Maharashtra, this number is likely to go up to one lakh. We need to realise how big the scope of this cyber crime is," Pawar said.

"Among these is a site called “Tinder”. Apparently, it is like Vadhu-Var suchak mandal (Matrimony site). But, it is an online prostitution site. Many such bogus organisations are doing illegal business," the Baramati MLA said.

Need measures to curb sextortion, suicides due to it: Ajit Pawar

"On September 28 and 30, two people from Dhankawadi and Dattawadi areas committed suicide after getting fed up with the harassment. This topic is also very important," Pawar highlighted.

The NCP leader demanded that even if a case is registered in both the cases of suicide, the government should make efforts to ensure that the culprit is punished severely. "Also, measures should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," he added.