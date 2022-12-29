e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Tinder involved in online prostitution': Ajit Pawar blames dating app for sextortion

'Tinder involved in online prostitution': Ajit Pawar blames dating app for sextortion

The NCP leader has blamed dating sites like Tinder for online sextortion. Pawar claimed that many such dating sites are involved in illegal business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar blamed dating apps like Tinder for sextortion. | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Leader of opposition in Maharahstra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has once again made a statement that could rake up a controversy. The NCP leader has blamed dating sites like Tinder for online sextortion. Pawar claimed that many such dating sites are involved in illegal business.

Tinder, dating sites involved in online prostitution: Pawar

"In this year till the month of October, 1445 Punekars were caught in sextortion. In Maharashtra, this number is likely to go up to one lakh. We need to realise how big the scope of this cyber crime is," Pawar said.

"Among these is a site called “Tinder”. Apparently, it is like Vadhu-Var suchak mandal (Matrimony site). But, it is an online prostitution site. Many such bogus organisations are doing illegal business," the Baramati MLA said.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra never forgives those who insult great men; govt that protects corrupt...
article-image

Need measures to curb sextortion, suicides due to it: Ajit Pawar

"On September 28 and 30, two people from Dhankawadi and Dattawadi areas committed suicide after getting fed up with the harassment. This topic is also very important," Pawar highlighted.

The NCP leader demanded that even if a case is registered in both the cases of suicide, the government should make efforts to ensure that the culprit is punished severely. "Also, measures should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," he added.

RECENT STORIES

Piyush Goyal lauds DRDO, HAL after IAF tests Brahmos Air Launched missile: 'Sky is the Limit for...

Piyush Goyal lauds DRDO, HAL after IAF tests Brahmos Air Launched missile: 'Sky is the Limit for...

Himachal: After suspension of HPSSC, Harimpur, senior assistant booked in paper leak case

Himachal: After suspension of HPSSC, Harimpur, senior assistant booked in paper leak case

'Tinder involved in online prostitution': Ajit Pawar blames dating app for sextortion

'Tinder involved in online prostitution': Ajit Pawar blames dating app for sextortion

TMC claims advance of Arijit Singh’s concert was returned before he sang 'Gerua' at KIFF

TMC claims advance of Arijit Singh’s concert was returned before he sang 'Gerua' at KIFF

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable out at cbse.gov.in, exams on February 15

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable out at cbse.gov.in, exams on February 15