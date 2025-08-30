Uttar Pradesh News: Private Medical Colleges Face Legal Challenges Over Sudden MBBS Fee Hikes

Students and parents in UP protest sudden MBBS fee hikes in private medical colleges, citing regulatory violations and financial strain | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow/Kanpur: The issue of MBBS fee hikes in Uttar Pradesh’s private medical colleges has triggered widespread concern among students and parents. In the 2024-25 academic session, many colleges began charging additional fees mid-session, raising questions over legality and compliance with guidelines.

Instances of Fee Hikes

In Kanpur’s Rama Medical College, student Bhakti Patil from Maharashtra paid an initial annual fee of ₹12.66 lakh, which was later raised twice within a year, reaching ₹15.19 lakh. Similarly, in Hapur Medical College, the fee was increased from ₹11.78 lakh to ₹14.14 lakh, though the High Court has temporarily stayed the hike.

Regulatory Violations

As per NEET regulations, tuition fees cannot be raised mid-session, and any increase must not exceed 5% annually or 15% over three years. In Uttar Pradesh, however, some institutions have pushed fees up by nearly 20%, drawing legal challenges.

Legal Action Underway

On July 5, 2025, the Fee Determination Committee revised tuition, hostel, and other charges. Students allege the move contradicts rules, and petitions have been filed before the Allahabad High Court. Despite interim orders, most colleges continue collecting the increased amount.

Financial Strain on Families

Parents argue that sudden hikes put an unbearable financial burden, especially on middle-class families and students studying through education loans.