Uttar Pradesh Govt To Abolish 99% Criminal Provisions In Trade Laws, Introduces Business-Friendly Amendments

UP to modernise trade and labour laws, abolishing 99% of criminal provisions and enhancing investor-friendly processes through digital reforms | Representational Image

Lucknow: In a major step toward industrial and labour reforms, Uttar Pradesh is preparing to abolish nearly 99 percent of criminal provisions in 13 state laws related to trade and commerce. With this move, the state will become the first in the country to shift outdated penal provisions into non-criminal categories. Under the revised framework, imprisonment clauses will be replaced by monetary penalties and administrative measures.

Sugamya Vyapar Bill, 2025

Officials confirmed that the provisions will be included in the forthcoming “Sugamya Vyapar (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.” The amendments will cover several key laws including the Excise Act, Molasses Act, Tree Protection Act, Revenue Code, Sugarcane Act, Groundwater Act, Municipal Corporation Act, Plastic Waste Act, Cinema Act, and Panchayat Acts. The aim is to make these regulations more practical and business-friendly while maintaining accountability.

Labour Law Simplification

Simplification of labour laws is also being considered. Proposals include extending the validity of factory licenses, introducing flexible rules for shops and establishments, and creating greater opportunities for women workers. Transparency in inspections is planned through a system of self-certification and third-party audits.

Also Watch:

Digital Ease for Investors

To further improve ease of doing business, the state will upgrade its “Nivesh Mitra” single-window system to version 3.0. The updated platform will digitize the entire process of applications and approvals for investors. Key features will include a common application form, PAN-based identification, a smart dashboard, multilingual support, and an AI-enabled chatbot.

Expected Outcomes

Authorities expect that these reforms will reduce compliance burdens, encourage investment, and provide a more transparent regulatory environment.