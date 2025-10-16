Centre Plans 50+ World-Class Tourist Spots Under 'One State, One Global Destination' Vision |

Jaipur: The central government is working on developing 50+ globally benchmarked tourist destinations across India under the “One State: One Global Destination” vision of PM Narendra Modi. The two-day National Conference on Tourism Development and Global Tourism Destination, held in Udaipur on October 14-15, discussed the modalities and framework of the scheme.

“ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of “One State, One Global Destination” with the aim of ensuring that each state develops at least one world-class tourist destination. This will not only attract foreign tourists but will also introduce domestic travelers to new dimensions of their country," said Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, the union minister for tourism, at the conference.

He said that India has everything that can make any country the world's largest tourist destination. India's diversity, culture, tradition, history, and natural beauty combine to create an experience unlike any other. Now is the time to achieve global recognition of this potential. Collaboration between the central, state, and private sectors is essential for developing global-standard tourist destinations.

At the conference, State/Union Territory Tourism Ministers presented their perspectives on the draft framework for “Development of 50 Destinations” and “Providing Performance-Linked Incentives”—two key pillars of India's tourism transformation agenda. It emphasizes private-sector-led tourist hub development and destination management through a PLI-based Destination Maturity Model.

Each state/union territory categorized by region, including northern, southern, western, central, eastern, and northeastern, presented a potential destination for development as a global destination.

Stakeholders discussed the draft of the Integrated Tourism Promotion Scheme Guidelines as well, which aims to establish India as a holistic tourist destination in both domestic and international markets.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi emphasized the One State: One Global Destination approach at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.