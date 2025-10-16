 PM Modi Performs Rudrabhishekam At Srisailam Temple, Visits Shivaji Memorial, Heads To Kurnool; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Performs Rudrabhishekam At Srisailam Temple, Visits Shivaji Memorial, Heads To Kurnool; VIDEO

PM Modi Performs Rudrabhishekam At Srisailam Temple, Visits Shivaji Memorial, Heads To Kurnool; VIDEO

A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire nation.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayer at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam here in Nandyal district. | X @JanaSenaParty

Srisailam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayer at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam here in Nandyal district.

"PM Modi performed Rudrabhishekam with Panchamuralu (a sacred mixture made of five ingredients-cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, honey, and sugar)," BJP sources said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accompanied him.

The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam
Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam
PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65
PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Urges St Rita's School To Refrain From Criticising Govt Over Hijab Row
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Urges St Rita's School To Refrain From Criticising Govt Over Hijab Row
Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years
Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Issues Digital Vouchers To Parties For Broadcast And Telecast On...
article-image

A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire nation.

Following the temple visit, PM Modi visited Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex which features a meditation hall with the models of four iconic forts -- Pratapgad,

Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri--positioned at four corners. In the middle stands a statue of the legendary king Chhatrapati Shivaji in deep meditation.

Run by Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, the meditation hall was set up in the temple town to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Read Also
Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge Seeks Ban On Govt Employees Participating In RSS Activities
article-image

Later, the Prime Minister will proceed to Kurnool to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects, spanning sectors such as power, defence, railways, and petroleum.

Further, the PM will also address a public meeting titled 'Super GST - Super Savings' to explain the benefits of the new-gen GST reforms to people.

Earlier, he was received at the Kurnool Airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM Naidu and others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case

Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case

Delhi-NCR Traffic Snarls Worsen Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters Face Long Delays — VISUALS

Delhi-NCR Traffic Snarls Worsen Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters Face Long Delays — VISUALS

Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 91-Year-Old Father Of Late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal Approaches Supreme...

Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 91-Year-Old Father Of Late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal Approaches Supreme...

Narrow Escape For Students! Speeding SUV Loses Control, Overturns Near College In UP's Greater...

Narrow Escape For Students! Speeding SUV Loses Control, Overturns Near College In UP's Greater...