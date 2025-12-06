 US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUS: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York

US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York

A 24-year-old Indian student, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, pursuing her Master's in Albany, New York, died from severe injuries sustained in a house fire on December 4. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to extensive burns. The Indian Consulate expressed condolences, and a fundraiser has raised over $109,000 to support her family with funeral and related expenses.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York | File Pic (Representative Image)

New York: A 24-year-old Indian student in the US has died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire, according to the Indian mission here.

Sahaja Reddy Udumala was pursuing a Master's degree in Albany, New York.

Tweet Of The Consulate General Of India In New York

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Friday (local time) that it is "deeply saddened by the untimely demise" of Udumala, who lost her life in the house fire incident in Albany.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Ayodhya, Varanasi Tighten Security On 33rd Babri Demolition Anniversary
UP: Ayodhya, Varanasi Tighten Security On 33rd Babri Demolition Anniversary
Thane: Woman Acquitted Of Murder In 2019 Child Death Case, Jailed For Evidence Tampering
Thane: Woman Acquitted Of Murder In 2019 Child Death Case, Jailed For Evidence Tampering
DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check
DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul Breaks Toss Jinx, India Bowling First As Tilak Replaces Washington
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul Breaks Toss Jinx, India Bowling First As Tilak Replaces Washington

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time," the Consulate said, adding that it is in touch with Udumala's family and is extending all possible assistance.

Read Also
Australia To Enforce 16+ Social Media Age Limit; Platforms Face Heavy Fines For Breaches
article-image

The Albany Police Department said in a statement that its personnel and the Albany Fire Department responded to the house fire on the morning of December 4.

When they arrived at the scene, officers and firefighters found the residence fully engulfed in flames and learned that several individuals were still inside the home.

They were able to locate four adult victims inside the residence, who were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to a hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Read Also
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...
article-image

Two of the victims were later transferred to a medical burn centre for further treatment.

"Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire," the police department said.

It did not release the victim's name pending notification of kin but the deceased has been identified as Udumala by her family.

A fundraiser has been launched by Udumala's cousin Rathna Gopu to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation and transportation arrangements, immediate family support and additional expenses resulting from the tragic accident.

"Our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy when our beloved cousin, Sahaja Udumala, passed away following a devastating fire accident.

Read Also
IndiGo Chaos Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of...
article-image

"Sahaja was just 24 years old, a bright and hardworking student pursuing her Master's degree in Albany, NY, with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise," Gopu said on the fundraiser.

Gopu added that Udumala sustained severe burn injuries affecting nearly 90 per cent of her body.

"She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning," Gopu said, adding that Udumala was known for her kindness, determination, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her.

"Losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and facing unexpected emotional and financial hardships." So far, over USD 109,000 have been raised through donations out of the total amount of USD 120,000.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Declared On upsssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Declared On upsssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York

US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York

Frames Film Festival 2025 Unveils Theme 'Kirdaar' At Energetic Pre-Event Celebration In Nerul

Frames Film Festival 2025 Unveils Theme 'Kirdaar' At Energetic Pre-Event Celebration In Nerul

'No Ban on Hijab': Goregaon College Row Triggers BJP–AIMIM Face-Off

'No Ban on Hijab': Goregaon College Row Triggers BJP–AIMIM Face-Off