US: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Succumbs To Injuries From House Fire In New York | File Pic (Representative Image)

New York: A 24-year-old Indian student in the US has died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire, according to the Indian mission here.

Sahaja Reddy Udumala was pursuing a Master's degree in Albany, New York.

Tweet Of The Consulate General Of India In New York

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Friday (local time) that it is "deeply saddened by the untimely demise" of Udumala, who lost her life in the house fire incident in Albany.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time," the Consulate said, adding that it is in touch with Udumala's family and is extending all possible assistance.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Sahaja Reddy Udumala, an Indian national, who lost her life in a house fire incident in Albany.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with late Ms. Sahaja’s… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) December 6, 2025

The Albany Police Department said in a statement that its personnel and the Albany Fire Department responded to the house fire on the morning of December 4.

When they arrived at the scene, officers and firefighters found the residence fully engulfed in flames and learned that several individuals were still inside the home.

They were able to locate four adult victims inside the residence, who were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to a hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Two of the victims were later transferred to a medical burn centre for further treatment.

"Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire," the police department said.

It did not release the victim's name pending notification of kin but the deceased has been identified as Udumala by her family.

A fundraiser has been launched by Udumala's cousin Rathna Gopu to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation and transportation arrangements, immediate family support and additional expenses resulting from the tragic accident.

"Our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy when our beloved cousin, Sahaja Udumala, passed away following a devastating fire accident.

"Sahaja was just 24 years old, a bright and hardworking student pursuing her Master's degree in Albany, NY, with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise," Gopu said on the fundraiser.

Gopu added that Udumala sustained severe burn injuries affecting nearly 90 per cent of her body.

"She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning," Gopu said, adding that Udumala was known for her kindness, determination, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her.

"Losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and facing unexpected emotional and financial hardships." So far, over USD 109,000 have been raised through donations out of the total amount of USD 120,000.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)