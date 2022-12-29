Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra never forgives those who insult great men; govt that protects corrupt ministers will pay price

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar | PTI

Nagpur: The leader of opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar on Thursday slammed the Governor Mr BS Koshyari and several ministers and ruling alliance legislators for insulting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons and also criticised the Shinde Fadnavis government for protecting the corruption ministers.

Initiating a debate on the last day motion moved by him and other opposition leaders on law and order and disrespect to great men, Mr Pawar warned that the government will have to pay the price for protecting the corrupt ministers.

Pawar slams govt on losing projects

‘’Big industries are moving out of industrially top Maharashtra. Employment of youth is sinking. Ministers and officials accused of corruption are being protected. Superstitions are being fed. Violence against women has increased. High-ranking persons, ministers, and people's representatives are constantly making insulting statements about great men. This may create a law and order problem. Maharashtra never forgives those who insult great men,’’ claimed Mr Pawar in his hard hitting speech.

‘’The government should take action against those who disrespect the great men, and expel the corruptministers. Action should be taken against the corrupt whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition party. Women should be protected,’’ he said. He further added that the government should create a conducive environment to attract investments and prevent industries from moving out of the state. ‘’We will support every decision taken by the government in the interest of Maharashtra, keeping politics aside,’’ he noted.

CM and Home Minister to be blamed: Pawar

‘’Maharashtra is the leading state in the country in terms of industry. Due to industrial peace, law and order, policy consistency, skilled manpower in the state, we are consistently ranked first. However, today Maharashtra is going through a different situation. As big industries move out of the state one after the other, those in power are passing the buck instead of making efforts to retain them and attract new ones in the state,’’ claimed Mr Pawar.

Mr Pawar said that the Home Minister is responsible for maintaining law and order. ‘’But if the Chief Minister and the Home Minister are conveniently turning a blind eye to the crimes of their ministers and MLAs, willthere be law and order?’’ he asked.

‘’The law should be implemented equally for all, but this government wants to implement the law according to its own will,’’ he said.