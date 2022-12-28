e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Shinde gives Ajit Pawar govt plane to arrive in Mumbai ahead of Anil Deshmukh's release

Maharashtra CM Shinde gives Ajit Pawar govt plane to arrive in Mumbai ahead of Anil Deshmukh's release

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to fly to Mumbai at 10 am today but revised after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he will arrange for the Opposition leader to use government plane for his journey.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | File Photo
Follow us on

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar along with former ministers and senior NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Wales Patil on Wednesday left for Mumbai In a government plane to meet former minister Anil Deshmukh who will walk out of prison today after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Pawar had urged the government to convene the Business Advisory Committee meeting tomorrow, on December 29, instead of today so he could depart from Nagpur at 10 am.

However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged Pawar to attend the meeting today and thereafter leave for Mumbai. Shinde offered that he fly to Mumbai in a government plane.

Read Also
Anil Deshmukh likely to walk out of jail as Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on his bail
article-image

Pawar responded positively and attended the meeting and left shortly after.

Ajit Pawar said, "Senior Nationalist Congress leader Anil Deshmukh will be released today. He will not be allowed to go anywhere outside Mumbai. On behalf of Nationalist Congress Party, I have asked State President Jayant Patil to come to Mumbai from Sangli. I am also trying to go to Mumbai."

"While all this is happening yesterday the Chief Minister told me that the business advisory committee meeting is being held and asked me to revise my travel schedule. CM assured to give the government plane. Thereafter, i changed my programme," he said adding that it is the CM’s absolute right to decide who uses the government plane.

‘’I am also the leader of the opposition. I also hold the rank of a cabinet minister. We also used to help each other when we were in power. I decided to go in the government plane and return tonight,’’ said Pawar. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Shinde gives Ajit Pawar govt plane to arrive in Mumbai ahead of Anil Deshmukh's...

Maharashtra CM Shinde gives Ajit Pawar govt plane to arrive in Mumbai ahead of Anil Deshmukh's...

Mumbai: Lucknow-bound GoAir flights delayed by at least 2 hours due to poor visibility

Mumbai: Lucknow-bound GoAir flights delayed by at least 2 hours due to poor visibility

Mumbai updates: New Year's eve to be warmer in city as IMD forecasts slight rise in mercury

Mumbai updates: New Year's eve to be warmer in city as IMD forecasts slight rise in mercury

Maharashtra: 'Did not commit any wrong doings,' says Abdul Sattar

Maharashtra: 'Did not commit any wrong doings,' says Abdul Sattar

Maharashtra Assembly condemns demand by Karnataka minister & MLA for declaring Mumbai as union...

Maharashtra Assembly condemns demand by Karnataka minister & MLA for declaring Mumbai as union...