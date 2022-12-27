Anil Deshmukh likely to walk out of jail tomorrow

Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: After the Central Bureau of Investigation could not get hearing in the Supreme Court, it has moved to Bombay High Court on Tuesday to get yet another extension to make his bail effective.

According to reports, Deshmukh will be walking out of jail tomorrow as CBI could not get a hearing in Supreme Court. and the December 21 stay extension on his bail comes to an end today.

Stay order on bail extended till December 27

Earlier on Dec 21, the Bombay High Court extended till Dec 27 the stay on the effect of an order granting bail to former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice MS Karnik clarified that no further extension would be granted thereafter.

Deshmukh granted bail on Dec 12

On Dec 12, Justice Karnik granted bail to Mr Deshmukh and said that the bail order will be effective after 10 days, as the CBI had sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court (SC).

The central agency filed an appeal in the SC on Dec 16 but the plea would be heard only in Jan 2023 as the apex court is closed for Christmas vacation.

The 10-day period was to end on Dec 21. Hence, the CBI filed an application seeking extension on stay on the effect of the order.