Shocking! IT engineer from Pune held for stealing gold bracelet from Phoneix Mall

She was caught on camera stealing a gold bracelet from Blue Stone Shop at Phonix Mall

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Shocking! IT engineer from Pune held for stealing gold bracelet from Phoneix |

A high-profile IT engineer working in a reputed IT company in Pune was held for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet in Pune's Phoneix Mall on March 5, reported Pune Mirror. 

She was caught on camera stealing a gold bracelet from Blue Stone Shop at Phonix Mall and on the basis of CCTV footage from the mall, police arrested the techie. 

The report stated that the accused who has been identified as 31-year-old techie Anu Ved Prakash Sharma confessed to having committed similar theft in Pheonix in June Month last year. 

