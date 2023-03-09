Pune: Museum on Shivaji Maharaj to come up on Shivneri Fort

Shivneri Fort | PTI

A museum dedicated to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be set up on Shivneri Fort, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced while presenting the state's Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, also announced allocation of Rs 300 crore for the conservation of forts built by the iconic 17th century ruler.

Shivneri Fort in Pune district is the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Fadnavis said Rs 350 crore will be made available for the Shiv Rajyaabhishek Mahotsav to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj's 1674 coronation from June 2 to 9 this year.

Rs 50 crore will be provided for setting up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theme Park at Ambegaon in Haweli taluka of Pune district.

Public parks with audio-visual media facilities will be developed in Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur where Shivaji Maharaj's lifestory will be exhibited and Rs 250 crore have been allocated for this purpose, Fadnavis said.