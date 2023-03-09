e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

The change was announced by Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, while presenting the state budget.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Taking off towards a recovery following pandemic pressure, airlines were looking for a reduction of excise duty on aviation fuel to shore up revenues in the Union Budget. Now the Maharashtra government has delivered much needed relief for the sector, with an 8 per cent reduction in the VAT levied on aviation turbine fuel.

Read Also
Government lowers windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, and diesel exports
article-image

The tax on ATF has now gone down from 25 per cent to 18 per cent for Mumbai, Pune and Raigad. The change was announced by Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, while presenting the state budget. The move comes a year after the central government blamed Maharashtra, then ruled by a non-BJP government, for higher VAT which made flight tickets expensive.

Read Also
ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder
article-image

Although VAT on ATF in other parts of Maharashtra is 4 per cent, it had been high at 25 per cent for Mumbai, Pune and Raigad, which account for considerable air traffic. Apart from Maharashtra, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also pointed out high taxes on ATF in Delhi and West Bengal, while BJP-ruled UP and Nagaland only charge 1 per cent. All eyes are now on Delhi, while oil firms had already slashed aircraft fuel prices in the capital earlier this year.

On an average, states earn as much as Rs 3,000 crore a year from VAT, and before Maharashtra, about 23 states had lowered the levy. The move will reduce costs for airlines oeprating from the financial capital. Mumbai and Delhi being major hubs for aviation, the VAT on ATF charged in the cities has a decisive impact on ticket prices.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590