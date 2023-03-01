ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, the price of cooking gas LPG was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, while the price of jet fuel (Automatic transmission fluid- ATF) was reduced by 4%.

According to an oil company price notification, the price of non-subsidized LPG increased to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder, the first increase since July 2022.

ATF's cost per kilolitre was decreased separately by Rs 4,606.50 to Rs 1,07,750.27.