ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

On Wednesday, the price of cooking gas LPG was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, while the price of jet fuel (Automatic transmission fluid- ATF) was reduced by 4%.
According to an oil company price notification, the price of non-subsidized LPG increased to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder, the first increase since July 2022.
ATF's cost per kilolitre was decreased separately by Rs 4,606.50 to Rs 1,07,750.27.
