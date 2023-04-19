Mumbai: 'Eknath Shinde will quit if Team Ajit Pawar is taken on board', says Shiv Sena MLA

Twitter

Sanjay Shirsat, Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson, who is known fo his proximity to Shinde, stated that if Ajit Pawar individually wants to join the BJP, he was welcome to do so. However, if he comes with MLAs in tow, then the Shiv Sena would prefer to opt out of the government and sit in the opposition.

Shirsat's statement assumes significance in the background of strong rumours that Pawar and his brood of MLAs are toying with the idea of joining hands with the BJP led by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and form the government. Pawar had earlier teamed up with Fadnavis to form a short-lived government.

Supriya Sule says 'two political quakes soon'

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule, NCP M.P. added to the political uncertainty plaguing Maharashtra by stating that two political quakes would soon be witnessed; one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. Apparently, he was hinting at an adverse verdict in the Supreme Court against Shinde and his team and the other was the possibility of her cousin Ajit Pawar sharing power with the BJP.

Amid the buzz over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s plans, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said Wednesday that the party would welcome if he joined the Sena or the BJP, but if his loyalist MLAs followed suit, the Sena would quit the Maharashtra government.

Shinde Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Ajit Pawar did not want to remain in the NCP. “There is restlessness in the NCP right now, as there was restlessness in the Shiv Sena (undivided). (Ajit) Pawar doesn’t approve the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and he does not wish to remain in the NCP. I feel that there is no free hand to Ajit Pawar in the party. If he leaves the NCP and joins BJP and Shiv Sena then we will welcome it,” Shirsat said. “However, if he joins with a section of MLAs, then we would not remain in the government.”