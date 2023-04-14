 Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus
Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus

Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus

The complaint came in the wake of criminal cases registered elsewhere in Maharashtra against two rap singers whose songs appeared to have political references and criticism recently.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Pune: Complaint filed over rap song shot inside SPPU campus

Artists involved in the making of a rap song shot inside Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were questioned after a complaint was filed over its alleged objectionable content, an official said on Friday.

The complaint came in the wake of criminal cases registered elsewhere in Maharashtra against two rap singers whose songs appeared to have political references and criticism recently.

Case filed by NCP's student association worker

The complaint in the present case was filed at Chatushrungi Police Station by a member of the Nationalist Congress Party's student association.

The song contained objectionable words and shots of liquor bottles and weapons, the complaint said, questioning how could it be filmed inside an educational institute.

The artists involved in the making of the song were called to the police station and questioned but no FIR was registered, the police official said. 

