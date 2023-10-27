Pune: Kalyani Nagar Residents Demand Urgent Action On Hazardous Electrical Wires |

A serious safety concern has emerged in Kalyani Nagar, where unresolved electrical wires continue to pose a significant hazard. Despite an online complaint stating that the problem had been addressed, the situation on the ground remains alarming, with numerous wires strewn on footpaths and entangled in trees throughout the area.

Residents, while speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that this creates a potential fire hazard and safety risk for residents.

The residents said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) did dispatch a JCB to address the issue, it only removed wires from a specific location, leaving the rest unattended. The situation has prompted residents to urgently request the PMC's comprehensive intervention and collaboration with concerned residents to promptly remove these wires, which are crucial for preventing any unfortunate incidents or accidents in the community.

Residents speak up

Drayson Dixon, Vice Chair of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar, highlighted the growing problem of tangled wires obstructing pedestrian ways and roads, emphasising the significant safety risk they pose. He called for the prompt identification and removal of all defunct, disused, and disconnected cables to enhance the aesthetics and, more importantly, the safety of the area.

The situation near Gold Adlabs Chowk in Kalyani Nagar has become a matter of grave concern, with low-hanging wires obstructing paths and creating hazardous situations for pedestrians and motorists. These wires not only impede traffic but also lead to collisions and damages to vehicles and wires alike. The risk extends to injuries or fatalities in case of rain or strong winds, as the wires can break and fall on people.

Monica S, a resident said, "Living in our neighborhood should come with a sense of security and comfort, but the sight of cable wires blocking pedestrian ways and roads has eroded that feeling. The presence of these wires, often drooping precariously low, is not only unsightly but puts us at risk. It's a stark reminder of how safety can be compromised. We urge the responsible authorities to step up and address this issue promptly."

Another resident, Munir Vastani said, "As a longtime resident, I've never seen our neighborhood with so many cable wires obstructing pedestrian ways and roads. It's a safety risk we can't ignore. The local authorities must prioritise the removal of these wires to maintain the safety and beauty of our community."

PMC reacts

In response to this pressing issue, residents have called for several measures including relocating wires underground to prevent obstructions and hazards, and advocating for fines on companies responsible for the wires to deter negligence. They also emphasise the importance of regular inspections by the PMC to identify and rectify potential dangers. Furthermore, the installation of CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas is recommended to monitor illegal activities associated with wire installations and ensure swift action against violators, ultimately contributing to a safer environment for everyone.

When asked about the issue, Mangesh Misal, PMC Electrical Engineer Said, "We conduct regular drives but this is a recurring problem. I request the residents to inform me of the exact spots. I will send help. I will take this matter up with higher authorities for the imposition of fines and installation of cameras."

