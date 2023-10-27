MHADA Pune Extends Application Deadline To October 30; 5863 Flats In Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, And Sangli Up For Sale | File pic

MHADA Pune Housing and Area Development Board has once again extended the online application deadline, granting applicants an opportunity to submit their entries until October 30, 2023. This extension applies to the computerized lottery, which encompasses 5863 flats in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli.

The lottery process for the sale of flats under the Pune Board has been revamped with the implementation of the new IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated Housing Lottery Management System). Following the lottery draw, winners can expect to receive their first notification letter, acceptance letter, and temporary rejection letter without delay, akin to the procedures of the Mumbai Board of MHADA.

Application registration commenced on September 5

The online application registration and form submission for the draw commenced on September 5, 2023. The computerized draw itself is scheduled for November 24 at 10 am, hosted at the Pune Housing and Regional Development Board's office.

MHADA Pune Mandal offers an array of flats for sale, with 5,425 located in the Pune district, 69 in Solapur, 32 in Sangli, and 337 in Kolhapur. This draw encompasses 403 flats under the MHADA housing scheme, 431 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 2584 flats under the 20 Percent Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 2445 flats under the First Come First Priority Scheme, all available for purchase.