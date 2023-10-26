Pune: Growing Concerns Over Eve-Teasing Prompt Calls For Increased Police Patrolling In Khadki Cantonment Board |

In Khadki Cantonment Board, growing concerns over the rising incidents of eve-teasing have prompted calls for increased police patrolling in sensitive areas. Locations such as bus stations and school and college premises have witnessed instances of harassment towards girls.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, local residents have urged the police to take action against those who trouble girls. These individuals often gather near these places, creating discomfort for women and students.

The residents claim that the problem extends beyond the bus station to schools, colleges, and other sensitive areas, including open spaces and riverbeds. Concerns have also been raised about immoral activities taking place due to a lack of security in some locations. To address these security issues, the community advocates for increased patrolling and security measures.

Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) officials have stated that security guards have already been deployed in some areas, which has helped deter certain activities.

Girls speak up

"It's disheartening that we have to worry about our safety while going to college. Eve-teasing near the bus station is a daily concern. We need the police to step up and make us feel safe," said Priya, a college student.

"As a woman, it's distressing to experience harassment in broad daylight. More patrolling is essential around our colleges and schools to put an end to this menace," said Anjali, a Khadki resident.

"We need a change in the status quo. Safety should be a given, not a luxury. Increasing police presence in sensitive areas is the first step towards making us feel secure," said Riya, another college student.

"We appreciate the security guards, but they alone can't tackle this issue. There's a dire need for a comprehensive security plan to address eve-teasing in various locations, especially near the riverbed and open fields," said Meena.

When asked about the issue, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Shahne of Khadki Police Station said, "Our two female officers always patrol around college and school areas. If we receive any eve-teasing related calls, our staff immediately reaches the spot."

