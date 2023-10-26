Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti and Pune Businessman Unite for Vibrant Dussehra Celebrations in Valley | FPJ

Pune: This year's Dussehra celebrations in the Kashmir Valley were marked by a vibrant display of unity and communal harmony by the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS). During the grand festivities, KPSS President Sanjay Tickoo extended his appreciation to Pune-based businessman and film producer Punit Balan for his remarkable contributions.

Tickoo expressed his gratitude to Balan for adding grandeur to the event by providing the effigy of Ravana for the symbolic cremation and seamless logistical support.Tickoo also acknowledged the local administration's unwavering dedication and support, emphasising their pivotal role in ensuring the festival's smooth execution. This collaborative effort showcased the genuine diversity of Kashmir, as people from various political ideologies and civil society backgrounds came together to celebrate, embodying a new vision of peace and inclusiveness. Remarkably, the event witnessed heartwarming camaraderie between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, underscoring enduring bonds of friendship and unity that transcend religious boundaries.

