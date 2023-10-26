MindSpark 2023: COEP Tech's Annual Technical Festival To Commence On Friday With Focus On Innovation And Inclusivity |

MindSpark, the pinnacle of intellectual celebration hosted by COEP Tech, commences today, marking the beginning of its 17th annual technical festival. Since its inception in 2007, MindSpark has continually grown, becoming a premier platform for budding intellects to showcase their talents and nurture inventive marvels.

With its reach extending across the nation, this year's edition features 13 modules and over 37 events, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive innovation and experiential learning. In addition to captivating non-tech events, MindSpark presents flagship attractions like the Bike Expo, high-octane Auto Expo, and a thrilling 24-hour Hackathon, appealing to a diverse audience.

MindSpark fosters teamwork, innovation

Attracting over 25,000 visitors annually, MindSpark fosters teamwork, innovation, and a renewed passion for creativity. The festival also upholds a strong sense of responsibility with its social initiative "Paakhi" and supports young talents through "Genius Junior."

Spanning from October 27 to 29, MindSpark 2023 distinguishes itself with an array of engaging workshops and activities. It transcends technology, offering something for everyone.

COEP Tech invites all to join in embracing the vision of MindSpark, becoming part of a legacy that upholds technical excellence. The festival promises to inspire, innovate, and create enduring memories for all participants, fostering a spirit of innovation and inclusivity.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)