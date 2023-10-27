 Pune: Baramati's Agriculture Development Trust To Introduce Online Course On Use Of AI In Agriculture
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Baramati's Agriculture Development Trust To Introduce Online Course On Use Of AI In Agriculture

Pune: Baramati's Agriculture Development Trust To Introduce Online Course On Use Of AI In Agriculture

The course is titled 'Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Technology and Climate Change'

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Baramati's Agriculture Development Trust To Introduce Online Course On Use Of AI In Agriculture |

Pune: The Baramati-based Agriculture Development Trust (ADT) will introduce an online course in applying artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of farmers and tackling climate change, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said.

The course titled 'Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Technology and Climate Change' will be launched next year, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

The former Union minister, who is also a co-founder of ADT, said that the course has been designed by the University of Oxford.

Read Also
Pune: Growing Concerns Over Eve-Teasing Prompt Calls For Increased Police Patrolling In Khadki...
article-image

It will help farmers in management and yield prediction, water management and drought forecast, farm resource allocation, soil management, crop rotation, pest and disease management, and sustainable agriculture practices, according to an ADT release.

Ajit Jaokar, course director, Artificial Intelligence: Cloud and Edge Implementation, University of Oxford, who was present at the press conference, said their focus is to see how the AI technology can be used at the ground level and for the benefit of farmers.

Read Also
MHADA Pune Extends Application Deadline To October 30; 5863 Flats In Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Steal Mobiles To Impress Girlfriends By Showcasing Different Devices Each Time, Caught...

Pune: Youth Steal Mobiles To Impress Girlfriends By Showcasing Different Devices Each Time, Caught...

Major Internal Reshuffle In Pimpri Chinchwad City Police

Major Internal Reshuffle In Pimpri Chinchwad City Police

Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20

Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20

Maratha Reservation: After Baramati, Now Junnar Joins Chain Hunger Strike

Maratha Reservation: After Baramati, Now Junnar Joins Chain Hunger Strike

Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education

Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education