Pune: Baramati's Agriculture Development Trust To Introduce Online Course On Use Of AI In Agriculture

Pune: The Baramati-based Agriculture Development Trust (ADT) will introduce an online course in applying artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of farmers and tackling climate change, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said.

The course titled 'Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Technology and Climate Change' will be launched next year, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

The former Union minister, who is also a co-founder of ADT, said that the course has been designed by the University of Oxford.

It will help farmers in management and yield prediction, water management and drought forecast, farm resource allocation, soil management, crop rotation, pest and disease management, and sustainable agriculture practices, according to an ADT release.

Ajit Jaokar, course director, Artificial Intelligence: Cloud and Edge Implementation, University of Oxford, who was present at the press conference, said their focus is to see how the AI technology can be used at the ground level and for the benefit of farmers.

