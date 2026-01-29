New Greenfield Manufacturing Facility in India Strengthens Molding Solutions’ Global Strategy | Sourced

Pune: Molding Solutions, with its brands Männer, Foboha, Synventive, Thermoplay, Gammaflux, and Priamus, has officially opened its new greenfield facility in India, further expanding its international production and service footprint. The site represents a key element of the company’s long-term strategy and significantly strengthens its global competitiveness in hot runner systems.

The India Grand Opening took place on January 20, 2026, marked by a traditional Indian inauguration ceremony. On January 21, 2026, customers and partners were invited to a customer event, offering insights into the new facility and its technical capabilities.

India as a Key Growth Market

India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets for injection molding applications. With the new site, Molding Solutions has moved closer to customers in the region while creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth. The investment is aimed at shortening lead times, expanding production capacity, and further enhancing service levels.

The global market for hot runner systems and related injection molding technologies is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with Molding Solutions currently holding a market share of below 10 percent globally. In India, the company estimates the addressable market to be approximately USD 200 million, with its current market share in the range of 15–20 percent, reflecting strong growth momentum in the region.

While Molding Solutions is already strongly positioned in the automotive sector—particularly through the Synventive brand—the company sees its fastest growth in medical, healthcare, FMCG, and electronic applications, driven by rising demand for high-precision molded components and advanced manufacturing standards.

Local-for-Local as Part of the Global Production Strategy

Until now, a large share of the Indian market was served from Molding Solutions’ production facilities in China. The new site significantly reduces this dependency and enables a consistent local-for-local approach. The India facility will play a central role in supplying not only the domestic market but also the wider Asian region, including Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea, while China will continue to serve its domestic market independently.

Molding Solutions’ leadership highlighted that India is now set to become the company’s primary manufacturing and service hub for Asia (excluding China), strengthening supply chain resilience and reducing reliance on cross-border imports.

From India, Molding Solutions now supplies both the domestic market and other Asian countries, while global production capacity has been expanded without replacing existing locations.

“India is one of our most important growth markets worldwide. With this new facility, we are creating the conditions for shorter lead times, greater flexibility, and even closer technical collaboration with our customers in the region while maintaining our global standards,” says Marcello Vendemiati, President of Molding Solutions.

Comprehensive Hot Runner Capabilities on Site

The new facility provides the full range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing, and support of hot runner systems. At the start of operations, systems from the Synventive and Thermoplay brands are being manufactured and supported on-site.

Currently, the Pune facility is capable of manufacturing approximately 50 percent of the company’s product portfolio, with plans to expand to full product range coverage as market demand grows and local operations scale further.

Key technical capabilities include:

● Design Engineering

● Mold flow analysis

● Application checks

● Assembly of hot runner systems

● After-sales service, including a repair center

● Quality management and key account management

This setup covers all major stages of the hot runner value chain and ensures globally consistent quality and process standards.

Globally Connected, Locally Focused

At launch, the site employs a team covering engineering, operations, sales, after-sales service, and administration. Teams are in ongoing exchange with Molding Solutions’ global network in Europe, China, and the United States, working in continuous exchange.

Over the next few years, the company expects its shop-floor workforce to grow to around 120 employees, with total headcount including engineering, sales, and administrative teams reaching up to 250 professionals, subject to market growth. By the end of 2026, staffing levels are projected to reach approximately 220 employees.

Molding Solutions has already received strong interest from customers, with over 120 companies expected to visit the new facility as part of its customer engagement program following the inauguration.

At the same time, the local Indian team brings deep knowledge of regional market requirements, enabling highly responsive and customer-focused technical support.

Molding Solutions invested in a 16,000-square-meter production and office facility with a modern machinery fleet.

Investment, R&D and Long-Term Expansion Outlook

Molding Solutions has invested approximately USD 30 million to date in the Pune facility, primarily in high-precision machinery, production systems, and fixed manufacturing infrastructure. The company expects total investment in the site to reach USD 50 million as the facility continues to scale.

At a global level, the group invests close to 5 percent of annual revenue into research and development, amounting to approximately USD 20 million per year, focused on new technologies, product innovation, and advanced manufacturing solutions.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand manufacturing scope, local engineering capabilities, and R&D activities in India. Leadership noted that India is expected to evolve into a major global design and manufacturing hub for tooling and injection molding technologies, shifting from an import-driven model to one increasingly focused on domestic production and exports.

About Molding Solutions

Molding Solutions brings together leading brands in tooling, hot runner, and control systems for industrial plastic injection molding. Under the Molding Solutions umbrella, Foboha, Männer, Synventive, Thermoplay, Priamus, and Gammaflux combine their expertise, each recognised as a technology leader in its respective field.

With deep application knowledge across the automotive, medical and pharmaceutical, packaging, and electronics industries, Molding Solutions supports customers with high-performance technologies and a tailored system and turnkey solutions.