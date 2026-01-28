Illegal Stay Racket Busted in Budhwar Peth; 10 Held by Pune Police | Sourced

Pune: In Budwar Peth, ten men and women who were illegallyliving there without a valid residence status were taken into custody by the Pune Police. This was done following a targeted operation which was based on confidential information. The arrested names are Sapna Begum, Munni Akhtar, Seema Akhtar, Bithi Khatun, Chhati Akhtar Sumaiya, Sathe Begum, Shimla Khatun, Yasmin Akhtar, Shamina Akhtar, and Salim Sheikh.

Pune police had received a tip-off and, acting on that, the officials launched a special operation, during which the group of ten Bangladeshi were located and arrested .

The raid was planned under the direction of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, and was carried out by a team that was led by Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Arvind Shinde, and other personnel, including Pooja Jadhav, Nitin Mahesh Pawar, and Tanaji Nangre.

According to the information received by the police, these ten people were residing without proper authorization and were secretly living in India. As they had evidence of Bangladeshi citizenship, further action has yet to be taken. This enforcement action is part of ongoing efforts to address unlawful occupancy in the area.