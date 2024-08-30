Nashik News: Rohini Prakash Waje Passes Away at 81; Woman Found Dead in Flat, Foul Play Suspected And More |

Rohini Prakash Waje, the wife of senior leader Prakash Bhau Waje and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP from Nashik Constituency Rajabhau Prakashbhau Waje, passed away on Friday at the age of 81 at her residence.

Rohini Waje had been unwell for some time and was receiving care at home. She passed away peacefully.

She is survived by her husband, Prakash Bhau Waje, her son, MP Rajabhau Waje, daughter-in-law Deepti Waje, and other family members including nephews and her grandson-in-law.

The last rites were conducted at 4:00pm on Friday at Amardham Crematory in Sangamner Naka. The family, friends, and well-wishers were gathered to pay their last respects.

Read Also Pune Airport Staff Receive Vital Training In CPR & AED Operation

Woman found dead in flat, foul play suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her flat under suspicious circumstances in Pathardi area of the city on Thursday, police said.

Murder was suspected as the flat was locked from outside, but the investigators were waiting for the autopsy report, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Nisha Mayur Nagare who was living in the rented flat with her husband for the last one year, he said.

As per her domestic help, when she visited the flat for work as usual on Thursday afternoon, the door was locked from outside.

When she opened the lock with the keys which she had, she found Nisha dead in the house and alerted the neighbours.

A team of Indiranagar police reached the spot and started investigation.

As the flat was locked from outside, the woman is suspected to have been murdered, but the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause of death, the police official said.

As per the domestic help, Nisha had told her that she was going out for dinner with her husband on Wednesday.

Further probe was on.

Women lead in voter numbers

In the lead-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the final voter list has been announced, revealing that a significant 1,31,620 new voters have registered in the last eight months. Notably, women have taken the lead in voter registration, with 18,000 more women registering compared to men, indicating a strong response to the government's Ladaki Bahin Yojana.

Deputy Collector Dr. Shashikant Mangarule announced the updated voter list on Thursday, which includes 25,81,000 male voters and 24,01,000 female voters. Despite the overall lower number of female voters on the list, women have shown greater enthusiasm for registering to vote in recent months.

Between January 23 and August 20, 2024, a total of 2,45,000 new voters were registered, with 1,13,638 being male and 1,31,620 being female. The draft voter list, announced on August 6, 2024, showed that within just 15 days, 60,864 women registered, compared to 43,178 men. This increase has brought the ratio to 930 women per 1,000 men, up from 913 before the Lok Sabha elections.

The district's voter roll also includes 2,247 centenarians and 61,135 voters above the age of 85, with 7.59% of voters in the district being over 70 years old.

Jalaj Sharma, Collector, said, "More voters should participate in the Assembly elections than in the Lok Sabha elections. All voters in the district should exercise their right to vote."

Chain snatching on rise

In an incident that has shocked the city, two sisters were targeted by two-wheeler thieves while returning home after buying vegetables in the Sanghamitra Society area. The thieves snatched a mangalsutra worth approximately ₹33,000 from one of the sisters.

The victim, Sonali Renukadas Somvanshi (52, Res. Punjadarshan So. Jagtapmala Nashik Road), lodged a complaint at the Upnagar Police Station. Sonali had gone to buy vegetables with her sister, Smita Somvanshi, on Tuesday (27th) evening. The incident occurred while the two sisters were walking towards their home on the road after buying vegetables from the Shanti Park area.

As they were walking near the Golden Bricks Society, two unknown individuals approached from the opposite direction and snatched the mangalsutra from Sonali Somvanshi's neck. Despite the victim's screams, the thieves managed to flee on their bike.

A case of forced theft has been registered at the Suburban Police Station, and the police have begun their investigation.

There has been a rise in daytime theft incidents in Nashik city, similar to this one. As a result, an atmosphere of fear has developed among the citizens. Residents are urging the police to take strict action to curb such incidents.

ZP staff promoted

In a significant development within the Nashik Zila Parishad, 25 Junior Assistants have been promoted to the position of Senior Assistants. These promotions were awarded to employees who successfully passed the competitive examination conducted by the Divisional Commissioner's office on August 28, 2024, with the inauguration led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde.

A total of 86 applicants from the Zila Parishad competed for these promotions. A written test of 200 marks was conducted, and 28 positions were filled based on the merit list. This included candidates from various categories such as Open Category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections.

The examination was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, Deputy Commissioner Ujwala Bawke, and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde.

This promotion is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of the Zila Parishad office, and the newly appointed Senior Assistants are expected to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in their new roles.

The work of installing iron girders on the lines of Ranenager tunnel was started on Friday. This will help smooth traffic as access to this place will be closed for heavy vehicles. The work was started with the cooperation of officials and staff of the traffic department.

This tunnel connects CIDCO and Indiranagar. So there is always a traffic jam at this place. Driving from here especially in the morning and evening becomes a headache for commuters. This causes great grief to the citizens. Since there is a large congregation in the Indiranagar area during Navratri and Ganeshotsav, hundreds of devotees and vehicles come to this place. During that time, the queues of vehicles take an hour to get clear.

To solve the traffic problem of the residents of CIDCO and the citizens of the area, the work of installing girders on the tunnel has been started. Due to this, high-altitude heavy and heavy traffic and bus movement will continue on the straight road. Only small vehicles will pass through the tunnel. So the traffic problem will be solved to a great extent. Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed this measure undertaken by the Highways Authority.

Man arrested for rape

A disturbing case of rape has come to light in the Satpur area, where a young woman was allegedly lured into a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage. The situation escalated when the suspect refused to take responsibility for the child born out of the relationship, leading the victim to file a complaint with the police. The Satpur police station has since registered a case and arrested the suspect.

According to the complaint filed by the 24-year-old victim, she and the suspect had been in a relationship for the past three years. The victim alleged that the suspect had enticed her with promises of marriage, which led to a physical relationship resulting in her pregnancy.

After giving birth to a child recently, the victim claims the suspect refused to care for both her and the newborn, prompting her to seek legal action. The police, acting swiftly on the complaint, have arrested the suspect. The case is currently under investigation by Sub-Inspector Rakesh Nyahalde.