 Pune CP Amitesh Kumar: Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Conduct Staff Character Checks
Pune CP Amitesh Kumar further informed that the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of schools is banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Pune CP Amitesh Kumar: Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Conduct Staff Character Checks

Amid the uproar over the Badlapur sexual assault case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has suggested several measures that schools must adopt to ensure the safety of their students. These measures include installing CCTV cameras, conducting character verification of teaching and non-teaching staff, and more. He was speaking during the 'Shala Suraksha Parishad', a conference on school safety, held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Thursday evening.

"The CCTV camera is like a 'suraksha kavach' and schools should invest in it. The cameras should be installed at proper locations and the footage must be kept for at least 15 days. It causes deterrence to those having wrong intentions. The police would provide guidance on installing CCTV cameras," said Kumar. "Schools without the capacity to buy CCTV cameras should contact the police and administration. We will try to provide CCTVs to such schools through corporate social responsibility (CSR)," he added.

