 Explore Pune This Weekend (August 31 & September 1): Laxmi Road Heritage Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More
Pune is bustling with energy this weekend, offering a mix of exciting events and heritage walks

Friday, August 30, 2024
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is bustling with energy this weekend, offering a mix of exciting events and heritage walks. Whether you're looking for vibrant activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Dive into the list below and make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune.

1. Laxmi Road Heritage Walk: Organised by INTACH Pune Heritage Walks, this event offers a unique opportunity to explore the rich heritage of Laxmi Road, Pune's bustling lifeline. Join the guided walk led by Manjusha Ukidve on Saturday at 8am. Registration is required in advance.

2. Visapur Fort Trek: Discover the historical charm of Visapur Fort, located near Lonavala, on a day hike. Explore its ancient structures, bastions, gateways, and water cisterns. The trek also offers a glimpse of the Bhaje Caves, carved into the same mountain, enhancing the area's historical significance.

3. Survarsha: Celebrate the monsoon with a musical journey featuring iconic rain-themed songs like 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' and 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan.' Head to Gandhi Bhavan, Chaitanya Nagar, Kothrud, on Sunday at 6pm for an evening of timeless melodies in both Marathi and Hindi.

4. Talking Books: Join renowned author and historian Ramachandra Guha for an engaging conversation about his new release, 'The Cooking of Books: A Literary Memoir'. The event, hosted at Malaka Spice in Koregaon Park, will delve into Guha's 40-year relationship with his editor, Rukun Advani.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

