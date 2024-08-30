₹52 Crore Sanctioned For Widening Of Bridge In Warje & Flyover On Pune-Bengaluru National Highway | X/@supriya_sule

The narrow bridge over the Mutha River in Warje and the narrow flyover on the Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe stretch of the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway have been causing severe traffic congestion. Citizens have to suffer due to this, and the condition has worsened amid the ongoing monsoon season.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has been consistently raising this issue, and her efforts have now borne fruit as the Ministry of Roads and Highways has sanctioned ₹52 crore for the widening of the bridge and the flyover.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President provided this information and stated she is following up in such a way that the foundation stone for this project would be laid by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the earliest.

Additionally, Sule stated that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has requested Gadkari to lay the foundation stone soon so that after the completion of the project, it will bring relief to commuters. Gadkari has accepted Pawar's request and agreed to come for the ground-breaking ceremony. In this regard, former corporator Sachin Dodke met Gadkari and personally made this request. Gadkari, meanwhile, promised to organise a meeting with officials in Delhi on Monday to expedite the process, Sule wrote on X.