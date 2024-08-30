Pune Airport Staff Receive Vital Training In CPR & AED Operation | X/@aaipunairport

Pune Airport recently hosted a crucial training workshop designed to enhance the emergency response skills of staff from various airport agencies. Held in the check-in area, the session focused on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on individuals who have collapsed, prior to the arrival of an airport medical professional, and on the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) installed throughout the airport.

CPR & AED training was conducted at Pune Airport today, focusing on the importance of performing CPR before medical help arrives.

The session was attended by airport staff including Terminal Managers, CISF and airline personnel.#MIRoom @AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/1BPPGWdsR6 — पुणे विमानतळ /Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) August 28, 2024

The training was conducted by the medical team from Ruby Hall Clinic, with Girish Mathkar leading the hands-on instruction on performing high-quality CPR on mannequins. This practical approach allowed staff to practice and refine their skills in realistic scenarios.

This initiative underscores Pune Airport’s commitment to enhancing passenger safety and ensuring staff readiness in medical emergencies. The successful completion of this training marks a significant improvement in the airport’s safety protocols, ensuring that staff are well-prepared to manage medical emergencies with competence and efficiency. This effort is part of the airport’s broader strategy to maintain high standards of customer care and safety.