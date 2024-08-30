 Pune Airport Staff Receive Vital Training In CPR & AED Operation
This initiative underscores Pune Airport’s commitment to enhancing passenger safety and ensuring staff readiness in medical emergencies

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Pune Airport recently hosted a crucial training workshop designed to enhance the emergency response skills of staff from various airport agencies. Held in the check-in area, the session focused on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on individuals who have collapsed, prior to the arrival of an airport medical professional, and on the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) installed throughout the airport.

The training was conducted by the medical team from Ruby Hall Clinic, with Girish Mathkar leading the hands-on instruction on performing high-quality CPR on mannequins. This practical approach allowed staff to practice and refine their skills in realistic scenarios.

